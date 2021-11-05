Circa 1857 owners will open new store downtown

The owners of Circa 1857, the popular Mid City purveyor of art and antiques, are planning a new retail spot downtown.

They say Brass by Circa 1857, on North Boulevard next to Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, will fill a need for destination retail downtown, and they hope to appeal to locals and tourists alike.

“We felt that there was certainly a market for it that was being ignored,” says co-owner Garrett Kemp, who is featured in Business Report’s current Forty Under 40 issue.

They derived the name “Brass” from “Baton Rouge area souvenir shop,” but they won’t just be selling souvenirs. The store will offer antiques, unique gifts and décor and will include a tea and coffee bar.

Kemp says they are shooting for a Dec. 1 opening, in time for the holiday shopping season. Unlike with many recent new business launches, Kemp says supply chain snags haven’t caused many difficulties for them because they are sourcing much of what they need locally.