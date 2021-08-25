Churchill’s relocating from longtime Jefferson Highway shop 

Churchill’s, a local cigar and spirits retailer with a smoking lounge and cocktail bar, is relocating from its longtime home on Jefferson Highway near Bocage to a new location.

Manager Ronnie Lewis says it’s too soon to disclose the location, but that the deal is being finalized and the space is “in a different part of town.”

“We’re excited,” says Lewis, who is also planning to buy the business from owner Mark Dennis. “We think it’s going to be a great location.”

The move was prompted by the recent decision of Churchill’s landlord, Jerry Pearson, to close his Pearson’s Luggage and Gifts, which is adjacent to Churchill’s in the Jefferson Highway retail strip, and lease the 9,000-square-foot space to Ochsner.

When Pearson announced in mid-July he was closing, he said Churchill’s and the center’s other tenant, Hebert’s Specialty Meats, would remain.

But after signing the lease, Ochsner went back to Pearson and said it wanted more space for its planned specialty clinic for patients ages 65 and up.

Coincidentally, Churchill’s lease was up at the end of July, so Pearson says he terminated the agreement and is currently leasing to the store on a month-to-month basis.

It is unclear when Churchill’s, which has been in the strip center since opening its doors in 1997, will move out.

Also unclear is Hebert’s future. Pearson says he is currently in talks with the meat market’s owner, but Ochsner has an option of first refusal on the space if and when it becomes available.

Ochsner has not announced details about its planned clinic. But the buildout of the space into the senior care clinic is expected to take about six months, Pearson says.