Chris Meaux helps launch app connecting companies with skilled workers 

Waitr founder Chris Meaux is again flexing his digital skills, backing a new app called BoomNation, which is a social media platform and job board that helps businesses find skilled workers in the current competitive labor market.

According to a news release, BoomNation aims to optimize the workforce recruitment process and communication between job seekers and hiring managers in trade industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and warehousing, and utilities.

Users can download the app and join a community with real-time content, networking, and communications features, while also promoting their skills and craftsmanship.

For employers, BoomNation will soon offer a searchable database of verified skills among workers to provide more efficient communication.

BoomNation was created by a group of friends with backgrounds in the blue-collar trades. The founders then turned to Meaux for his experience in high-growth business and technology.

Meaux, now chairman and co-CEO of BoomNation, says he realized there was a need for a more streamlined way for skilled tradesmen and women to connect with one another and with employers.

“Today, job market openings remain high and employers struggle to find qualified workers,” Meaux says in a prepared statement. “Long job applications that are not mobile friendly often never receive a response back from employers and only add to the friction.”