Chevron completes Renewable Energy Group purchase that includes Geismar plant

Chevron has completed a $3.15 billion cash acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, which includes a biorefinery in Geismar.

REG began work last year on a $950 million expansion of its renewable diesel production facility in Geismar. The plant is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich says the Capital Region project, which officials announced would take production capacity from 90 million gallons per year to 340 million and create more than 60 permanent jobs, will continue under Chevron’s ownership.

Like other major energy companies associated primarily with oil and gas, Chevron has been investing in alternative fuel production. The REG acquisition will help Chevron reach its goal of increasing renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030, Chevron says.

Cynthia Warner, formerly president and CEO of REG, has been appointed to Chevron’s board of directors.

“We have brought together companies with complementary capabilities, assets, and customer relationships to make Chevron one of the leading renewable fuels companies in the United States,” says Mark Nelson, executive vice president of downstream and chemicals for Chevron, in a prepared statement.