Cheeseboard shop Bites and Boards moves into larger location 

Exactly one year after Bites and Boards opened in a small storefront in the Village at Willow Grove, the former cottage business has shifted to a corner spot in the complex with more than double its original square footage.

The airy, window-lined space, which opened in late June, gives Bites and Boards founder and owner Robyn Nicosia Parker more room to produce and sell her popular custom cheeseboards and teach group classes on cheeseboard assembly.

“I like to say it’s a one-stop cheeseboard shop,” says Parker, who has crafted a formula for creating cheeseboards that she calls the “seven C’s cheeseboard method.”

Her custom boards are created with what she considers seven essential components: cheese, color, charcuterie, crunch, crackers, condiments and chocolate. Parker uses the same principles when teaching cheeseboard classes, during which each participant constructs their own board. She says she has taught more than 2,000 students how to assemble cheeseboards to date, earning her the nickname Cheeseboard Lady.

The new space overlooks Willow Grove’s pedestrian-friendly main street and is situated near Reve Coffee Roasters, Bistro Byronz and Pizza Byronz. Inside are foods and other items that Parker recommends using in cheeseboards. One wall holds custom cutting boards made by local craftsman Jacob Martin, and on shelves and tables are numerous cookbooks that provide inspiration for creating themed culinary boards.

In the next few weeks, Parker says she will start selling high-quality cheese she’ll cut fresh from whole wheels, enabling customers to order precise amounts to take home.

The new space is also large enough to triple the store’s capacity for group classes and for Parker to obtain a permit for selling retail wine, something she was unable to secure at her former location because it was too small. Permitting is still underway, but Parker says wines should be available by early September.

