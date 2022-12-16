Check out the newest bar under the Perkins Road overpass 

The new Zee Zee’s is the place you want to go where everybody knows your name, combining two notable Baton Rouge neighborhood institutions into one spot that seems like it’s been there for years.

Zee Zee’s now occupies the former location of George’s under the Perkins Road overpass. It’s a direct nod to the late Zee Zee Gardens, which for decades occupied the building where Overpass Merchant currently resides. The bar opened quietly on Dec. 6, with a message on social media, but new and loyal patrons were quick to come by for a meal and a drink.

Partners of this venture wanted to bring back that classic community bar feel, so they opted for comfy seating, a few tables with booths and decor that is both fun and reminiscent. Partner Jordan Ramirez says the new Zee Zee’s still has that vibe that you’d find at any neighborhood hangout.

Around the bar, you’ll see nods to Zee Zee Gardens, like a mural painted to look like the stained glass from the old location. There are even some former Zee Zee Gardens bartenders who have been reemployed to help sling drinks just like old times.

