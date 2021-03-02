Check out the ‘225’ March issue: Everything Baton Rouge pizza

If there’s ever been a moment for pizza, it’s now.

Nationally, pizza chains and independent restaurants alike have seen sales soar over the past year, according to Fortune. It’s been a rare pandemic “bright spot,” writes The New York Times.

At a time when restaurateurs are exercising caution opening new locations, pizza restaurants are pushing forward in Baton Rouge.

Last April, Motza’s Pizza Pub became one of the first eateries to open during the stay-at-home order. New concepts like Pizza Artista, Pizza Art Wine and Speedy Fresh Pizza are debuting in 2021. And the fast-casual market continues to grow; Hive Pizza became the newest addition last month.

Maybe it’s all the stress eating we’ve been doing over the past year. Pizza, after all, is the ultimate comfort food. But it’s also one of the most cost-effective dining options during the pandemic. Restaurants like it because it tends to be a less expensive dish to produce. It was pretty much the original delivery food and works well in a to-go box. Families love it because it’s an easy, affordable way to feed everyone—and still have leftovers.

The growth we’ve seen in Baton Rouge’s pizza industry is built on a long-established pizza culture that began more than 70 years ago with restaurants like Fleur de Lis Pizza and Pastime Restaurant.

It’s all covered in 225 magazine’s March cover story. Find it on newsstands around the Capital Region now, or flip through it in the digital edition here. The March issue also has stories about mental health during the pandemic, the Palacios House of Arts, the ax throwing trend and much more.