Monday, November 9, 2020 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Chase closing, consolidating local branches in response to changing market By Stephanie Riegel - November 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print In response to changes both in the local market and in the industry overall, Chase Bank is in the process of closing and consolidating several of its Capital Region branches. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in