Challenges faced by disc golf industry mirror those of businesses everywhere 

To understand the state of American business, look no further than disc golf, a niche sport that has recently blossomed into a real business with a cult following, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There is the morphing disruption in the supply chain, the crush of the labor market, the constant competition. Companies must adjust to pandemic-driven shifts in behavior and the demands of consumers trained to want what they want when they want it.

The sport, which mimics traditional golf but is played with airborne discs, got a boost during the pandemic, and has grown in popularity in Baton Rouge, too. It can be played by almost all ages and is socially distanced by definition. But companies in the market are finding it tough to take advantage of the opportunity of a lifetime, while navigating a business environment that is the most challenging of their lifetime.

Inventory has hovered at historic lows for months for disc makers, thanks to a more than doubling of the number of discs sold since the pandemic began.

Disc golf is played with angular and dense discs that differ from the soft and rounded Frisbees or “catch discs” often seen at the park or beach. Manufacturers are in a daily fight to find more plastic than they have ever ordered at a time when the polyurethane used in most discs is in high demand, including for medical equipment such as face masks.

On top of these struggles is the fact that the sport’s popularity has grown so much that the number of disc-golf courses is increasing at a rate of more than five a day, according to UDisc, many of them outside the sport’s traditional strongholds in the Midwest and Sun Belt. Read the full story.