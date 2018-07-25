Chad Hughes, Eric Carnegie ink deal for new restaurant in former Crispy Catch space

Restaurateurs Chad Hughes and Eric Carnegie, who own and operate several popular bars and restaurants downtown and in the Perkins Road overpass area, have signed a lease to open a new restaurant in the former Crispy Catch building at 3109 Perkins Road.

Hughes and Carnegie’s H.C. Burger company is planning to renovate and expand the restaurant, adding a second floor with both indoor and outdoor dining, according to a construction building permit filed July 18. The ground-floor patio will also be expanded. When completed, the restaurant will more than double in size.

Despite the name of the company on the permit application, Hughes says it’s too soon to discuss details of his plans for the space or his concept for the restaurant. But he says he and Carnegie are “very excited about the new opportunity. We love the neighborhood. We are still working on the details but it will be really fun place with a unique, casual menu.”

The Crispy Catch building has been vacant since March, when Tyler Pizzolato shut down his fast casual seafood restaurant after three years in business. The iconic 1950s-era structure, originally built as a gas station, was a Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning location for many years.

Pizzolato, whose family still owns the building, says he is happy to turn over the keys to such an established group of restaurateurs.

“We’re very excited for them to come in,” he says. “We know they will be successful.”

The new restaurant will be the latest of several in the growing portfolio of establishments owned in part by Hughes and Carnegie. Hughes has ownership stakes in Ivar’s, The River Room, Kalurah Street Grill, Bengal Tap Room and Cecelia Creole Bistro. Carnegie is general manager of Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and is a partner in Bengal Tap Room and Cecelia.

There is no word yet on when construction will begin.