CFOs are looking at AI as a way to combat accountant shortage 

Companies hope generative artificial intelligence will transform their accounting and finance departments, areas that are full of repetitive tasks that are perfect for the kind of automation AI might be able to deliver.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, chief financial officers have concerns about data security and the technologies’ reliability, particularly in a sensitive area like finance. But they are also curious about the potential for new efficiencies and cost-cutting, as well as the prospect of helping address the worsening shortage of accountants.

AI could eliminate many of the tasks long done by accountants and auditors, resulting in the automated generation of reports, documents and presentations. That doesn’t necessarily mean positions will be slashed, finance executives and corporate advisers say.

“Ten years from now, finance and accounting professionals will have a totally different set of skills than the experienced professional of today and will largely look more like data scientists and systems engineers,” says Mark D. McDonald, senior director at technology research and advisory firm Gartner. Read the full story (subscription).