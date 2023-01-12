Expecting a recession, CEOs say they will take new approach

Top executives in much of the world are preparing for an economic downturn that is shorter and milder than usual, so they are focused on weathering the slowdown without widespread job cuts, a new survey finds.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, significant majorities of corporate leaders outside China and Japan expect growth to return by late 2023 or the first half of 2024, according to an annual survey of more than 1,100 executives by the Conference Board, a not-for-profit business research organization.

“Just about every region with the exception of China believes there’s going to be some kind of economic downturn,” Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist, tells WSJ. “Ninety-eight percent of CEOs in the U.S. think there is going to be a recession—but it’s going to be short and shallow.”

As a result, executives say their response to a downturn would likely diverge from past playbooks, when hiring freezes and layoffs tended to be among companies’ first responses, according to the survey of 670 CEOs.

U.S. CEOs say they are more likely to focus on innovation, emphasize higher-growth business lines, protect margins with pricing strategies, invest in marketing and cut administrative and discretionary spending. Read the full story.