CATS will provide shuttle service to LSU home games this football season 

The Capital Area Transit System today announced it will offer shuttles to all seven LSU home games, leaving from two locations downtown and L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.

The shuttle system, called Touchdown TRAX, will drop passengers off near the LSU softball fields and pick them up at the same location after the game.

Tickets are $10 per person, round trip, but fans can also purchase a season pass for $60.

Touchdown TRAX tickets and passes go on sale Aug. 19, and can be purchased online on the CATS website.

Touchdown TRAX will pick up and drop off fans at these locations: