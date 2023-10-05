Case against prominent Baton Rouge investment adviser may finally be winding down

More than a decade ago, local investors sued Walter Morales and his firm, Commonwealth Advisors, alleging that they were misled about how risky their investments were and how their money was handled, which Morales denied.

While Morales settled a similar suit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018–admitting no wrongdoing but agreeing to pay a $130,000 fine and not associate with any investment adviser for at least five years–the investors’ case continues to this day.

But in a status conference held last week, the parties indicated that all plaintiffs except one have settled in principle, conditioned on funding by the end of the year, according to a federal court filing. A settlement with the remaining plaintiff was said to be possible with further negotiation.

If not, a 10-day jury trial is set to begin Sept. 9, 2024. Judge John deGravelles has offered to recuse himself from the case because he presided over a previous enforcement action against Morales.

Attorneys on both sides of the case did not respond to emailed requests for comment. Morales did not respond to a message sent through his personal website.

Morales was a well-known and highly respected advisor in Baton Rouge with a reputation for delivering better-than-average returns. Following the 2008 financial crash, he was accused of misleading his clients about where he invested their money and using fraudulent means to hide losses.

Morales said he did not engage in fraud and only tried to help his clients after the mortgage-backed securities market collapsed. The SEC did not accuse him of stealing investors’ money and he did not face criminal charges.