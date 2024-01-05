Car sales are on the rise in Baton Rouge

After years of inventory shortages brought a sales slump in the automobile industry, area dealers are reporting an uptick in sales.

The reason: Inventory levels are stabilizing.

Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises, says sales at his dealerships rose some 22% last year. Trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra especially performed well.

Lane credits the rise in sales to a growth in inventory as well as discounts offered to counteract rising interest rates.

“The deals are back,” Lane says. “When you have higher interest rates, you have to make the vehicle affordable. We’re discounting so that it is a similar deal to when the rates were lower.”

The uptick in local sales falls in line with national trends indicating that American consumers are buying more cars. Some 15.6 million new vehicles sold last year, a 12% increase over 2022. That marks the highest growth in more than a decade.

Nick Pentas, general manager and co-owner of Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, also reports rising sales as inventory levels improved. Ideally, his dealership would receive an average 85 cars per month from the manufacturer, though it was closer to 60 cars per month through much of 2023.

That changed in December.

“We were even in total sales for the year due to low inventory, but had a 16% increase in December once we started getting the appropriate cars,” Pentas says. “Our pipeline of new Mercedes-Benz inventory has increased by 150% for 2024.”