Capitol Wellness Solutions chosen to operate Baton Rouge’s only medical marijuana dispensary

Indoor nursery for the cultivation of medical marijuana, complete with specially designed lighting and HVAC systems. (iStock photo)

Need to pick up a medical marijuana prescription? Then you will have to travel to Picardy Avenue, near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where Capitol Wellness Solutions will operate the only medical marijuana licensed dispensary in the Baton Rouge area.

The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy today unanimously picked Capitol Wellness Solutions, the top local applicant over Green Magnolia Rx, another Baton Rouge-based firm, to receive the Capital Region’s sole medical marijuana pharmacy permit.

The company’s license is one of only 10 the board will initially hand out to applicants hailing from one of nine designated regions in the state. Earlier this morning, the board gave the permit for the metropolitan region 1 to H&W Drug Store, the longest continuously-serving African American-owned pharmacy in New Orleans—and the fourth-place finisher in the selection process, making for an upset after hours of consideration.

Daily Report has the full story.