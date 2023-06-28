​​Capital Region sees uptick in unemployment, wages

Every major metro area in Louisiana had a higher unemployment rate in May than in May of last year, the federal government reports.

The unemployment rate in the nine-parish Capital Region was 3.4%, which was the lowest in Louisiana but still up 0.2 points from last year.

Upticks in other areas ranged from 0.2 percentage points to 0.5, with the Hammond region posting the highest rate of 4.6%, according to data that has not been adjusted to account for seasonal workforce shifts.

Average weekly earnings in the Baton Rouge area were up 0.7% in May compared to May 2022.