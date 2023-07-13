Capital Region feels interest rate pinch as jobless claims hit 18-month high 

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes may finally be hitting the Capital Region, with unemployment rates climbing slightly to 3.4% this month and jobless claims rising to their highest level in 18 months, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s latest economic indicator report.

Those shifts in employment come as the metro area also saw record high nonfarm jobs in May, as previously reported in Daily Report, painting a complex picture of Baton Rouge’s economy.

“Year-to-date sales tax collections across the city-parish, up this year in nominal terms, are down about 5.5% when adjusted for inflation,” says Jake Polansky, BRAC manager of economic and policy research, in a prepared statement. “Other factors are more positive such as new data showing Louisiana residents are self-reporting greater feelings of financial security. Due perhaps to the income growth being seen by some workers, Louisiana adults are reporting greater confidence in their ability to pay monthly bills like groceries.

Other findings from this month’s report include:

A large regional youth soccer tournament drove hotel occupancy up to 70% in June. However, while hotel occupancy was up 9% compared to June 2022 it was lower than when Baton Rouge hosted the same tournament in 2019.

Baton Rouge continues leading its peer metros in annual net percentage job growth, with a majority of those new jobs in the construction sector.

The share of Louisiana adults reporting that it has been either “somewhat” or “very” difficult to “pay for usual household expenses in the last week” has fallen from 51% in September 2022 to 46% in May 2023.

See the report.