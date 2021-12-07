Capital Region can fully recover by 2023 if enough jobs get filled, BRAC says

Current trends indicate the Capital Region could recover all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic by 2023 or sooner, Baton Rouge Area Chamber officials say.
However, available jobs continue to outnumber people looking for work, which could hold back the recovery.
“We’re about halfway back,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence. “Everything is trending upwards in the region.”
About 44,000 jobs were open in November, he says. If even half were filled, the region would exceed the 413,000 jobs it had pre-pandemic. But only about 15,000 people were looking for work.
“We have more than enough good jobs, we just need the labor force to be able to fill them,” Fitzgerald says.
Other takeaways from BRAC’S 2022 Economic Outlook report, released today, include:
- The Capital Region welcomed 17 economic development “wins” in 2021, totaling 1,865 new jobs and $7.8 billion in capital investment.
- New business applications increased 58.6% in 2020, with St. Helena Parish showing the most growth by percentage at 118%.
- The Baton Rouge area is on pace to add 24,000 residents by 2025, though the region has been losing people ages 25-44 to out-of-state markets.
- Increasing demand is causing housing prices to rise, though overall cost of living in the region has risen less than the national average.
- Though a higher proportion of women and Black residents hold management positions in Baton Rouge compared to peer regions and state and national averages, racial disparities remain stark; only 20% of managers in Baton Rouge are Black.
- The number of restaurant choices in the Capital Region has increased almost 60% since 2000, including nearly 41% in East Baton Rouge Parish and almost 109% in suburban and rural areas.