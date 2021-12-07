Capital Region can fully recover by 2023 if enough jobs get filled, BRAC says

Current trends indicate the Capital Region could recover all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic by 2023 or sooner, Baton Rouge Area Chamber officials say.

However, available jobs continue to outnumber people looking for work, which could hold back the recovery.

“We’re about halfway back,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence. “Everything is trending upwards in the region.”

About 44,000 jobs were open in November, he says. If even half were filled, the region would exceed the 413,000 jobs it had pre-pandemic. But only about 15,000 people were looking for work.

“We have more than enough good jobs, we just need the labor force to be able to fill them,” Fitzgerald says.

Other takeaways from BRAC’S 2022 Economic Outlook report, released today, include: