Campus FCU opening mortgage and business center on Siegen Lane  

Campus Federal Credit Union is building a branch dedicated to mortgage and business services, on the corner of Siegen Lane and Cloverland Avenue.

The center will feature interactive teller machines and expanded drive-thru hours to better accommodate customers outside of normal business hours, according to Bonny Botts, senior vice president of marketing for Campus FCU.

The 27,500-square-foot facility will replace the credit union’s Sherwood Boulevard branch and host 50 staff and loan officers, including the credit union’s business services and loans, mortgage, member solutions and lending operations teams who will relocate to the center from the credit union’s headquarters on Perkins Road, Botts says.

The building will also house office space for two to three tenants, which is being marketed by Richard Daviet and Ricky Hill of Latter & Blum.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.