Calm before storms? Quiet Atlantic hurricane season defies forecasts

It’s been quiet—too quiet—this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.

A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and the experts’ preseason forecasts warned of an above normal season. Nearly all the factors that meteorologists look for in a busy season are there.

Warm ocean water for fuel? Check.

Not a lot of wind shear that decapitates storms? Check.

La Nina, the natural cooling of the central Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide and increases Atlantic storm activity? Check.

Yet zero storms formed. Surprised experts point to unusual persistent dry air and a few other factors. But each time they and computer simulations think something is brewing, nothing comes of it.

“It has been surprisingly and freakishly quiet in the Atlantic,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy says, pointing out that weak Tropical Storm Colin fizzled out on July 2 and there’s been nothing since.

It’ll be the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach says. Since 1950, only 1997 and 1961 had no named storms in August and 1961 then went hyperactive in September, including deadly Carla, he says.

In Lake Charles, one of the more weather-battered cities in the past decade, residents have noticed how quiet the hurricane season is so far and it’s almost “testing fate” to bring it up, Mayor Nic Hunter says. From August 2020 to August 2021, the city was hammered by two hurricanes—Laura and Delta—only six weeks apart, a deep freeze and spring flooding. Residents still have blue tarps on their roofs.

“I think there’s a lot of knocking on wood. There’s a lot of prayers,” Hunter says. “Until the season is over, I don’t think anybody’s going to have any sighs of relief.” Read the full story.