Tuesday, March 2, 2021 BusinessInsider California-based Mexican restaurant chain expanding to Baton Rouge By Caitie Burkes - March 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print El Pollo Loco, a Los Angeles-based Mexican restaurant chain, is coming to Baton Rouge, with plans to open a location on Airline Highway. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in