Businesses would pay more for landfill dumping under Metro Council proposal

Commercial users and those from outside of East Baton Rouge Parish would pay more to use the parish’s North Landfill under a proposal on Wednesday’s Metro Council agenda.

The increases, which a parish official says are needed to pay for rising costs, are relatively small but could add up for heavy users.

The charge for commercial garbage including multifamily and government agencies served with commercial routes will increase from $1.60 to $1.90 per 100 pounds. Tires would go from $3.50 to $6 per 100 pounds.

Fees for residential or commercial out-of-parish garbage would go from $1.75 to $2. Fees for residential dumping by parish residents would not change.

The council also will discuss two local companies that have fallen out of compliance with the requirements they agreed to in order to receive Industrial Tax Exemption Program property tax exemptions. Local governments can recommend to Louisiana Economic Development and the Board of Commerce and Industry whether and to what extent a company in that situation should be penalized.

Possible penalties include shortening the term of the exemption, reducing the amount of the exemption or ending the benefit entirely. Local officials also could work out their own agreement with the noncompliant company for a default payment, in which case the company would be deemed to be back in compliance.

In both instances, the number of jobs they fell short was small. Tin Roof fell below its required level by five jobs in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Mezzo fell two jobs short in 2019.

The council also is scheduled to hear a report from the Army Corps of Engineers and the director of the Department of Transportation and Drainage about the East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project intended to reduce flooding along five sub-basins throughout the parish: Jones Creek, Ward Creek, Bayou Fountain, Blackwater Bayou and Beaver Bayou. The item was deferred from the Nov. 4 meeting.

The council’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the council’s chambers on the third floor of City Hall.

(Full disclosure: Manny Fajardo, a member of the state Board of Commerce and Industry, is an employee of Louisiana Business Inc., parent company of Business Report.)