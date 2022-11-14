Businesses still chasing COVID tax breaks as IRS gears up for audits 

A temporary tax break for small businesses has spawned a cottage industry of advisory firms tapping into federal COVID-19 aid, raising alarms at the Internal Revenue Service that some claims are going beyond what the law allows, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Paycheck Protection Program and other federal aid programs shut down long ago, but small businesses and nonprofits battered by the pandemic can still use a lesser-known lifeline, the employee-retention tax credit, or ERC. Businesses can claim up to $26,000 per employee in refunds by amending payroll tax returns from 2020 and 2021.

An array of firms have popped up with the express goal of getting more businesses to file ERC claims. They are using radio spots, online ads and cold calls to compete with one another and with traditional accounting firms, payroll companies and tax credit specialists. The IRS has already paid out more than $58 billion in ERC claims.

The IRS had handled more than 450,000 claims through March and had up to 281,000 more to process as of earlier this month. The agency says it views the ERC as a serious compliance issue; it has started audits, training 300 revenue agents on how to examine the credit. Read the full story.