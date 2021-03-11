Businesses more reluctant to fire employees over performance issues

Millions of workers have been laid off during the pandemic, but cutting ties with individual employees over performance issues has become vastly more complicated, several employers say.

Companies had underperforming workers when virus-related lockdowns began, and they still do. Yet, according to The Wall Street Journal, as their workers contend with a year of pandemic-related stresses—from school closures to child-care crises to burnout from long homebound workdays—many businesses are reluctant to fire or even raise issues of underperformance for now, executives and corporate advisers say.

Termination means being cast into a fragile job market and, often, losing health insurance during a global health crisis. Without a clear line of sight into the daily challenges of remote teams, some business leaders say they often are unsure what is at the root of performance problems, especially if the worker has been a good employee in the past.

LaCinda Glover, an HR adviser with consulting firm Mercer LLC, says she has observed employers hesitating to fire and managers less likely to put workers on performance-improvement plans during the pandemic. Bosses are striving to balance economics and empathy, she adds.

“The window for whether someone met their objectives last year was much wider than in the past,” Glover says, adding that many employers don’t want “the impact of the pandemic to create a black spot on someone’s record.” Read the full story.