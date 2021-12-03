Businesses get Christmas surprise with federal tax credit’s early end

The federal government’s recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill ended a payroll tax credit program that was scheduled to expire at the end of this year three months early.

Businesses that expected to use the credit against their fourth-quarter payroll taxes will have to pay those taxes and may even face penalties for late payment, though the IRS may fix the second problem.

“It was my greatest hope that if [Congress] was going to do that, they would pass it before the fourth quarter started, because people who thought they were going to qualify would not deposit their payroll taxes,” says Kathryn Pittman, an associate tax director with Postlethwaite & Netterville in Baton Rouge.

But the bill didn’t pass until November. It included the retroactive repeal of the employee retention tax credit but did not include any relief from penalties for business owners that didn’t pay their payroll taxes in anticipation of using the credit, which in many cases was worth more than a business would otherwise owe.

Generally, if you don’t deposit your payroll taxes, the penalties can be “very steep,” Pittman says. The IRS reportedly is considering some sort of safe harbor provision for companies that underpaid their taxes because of the change.

So what should a cash-strapped small business owner do? If you have the ability to pay the payroll taxes that you didn’t pay, do that, Pittman suggests, adding that some sort of payment plan or other relief might be made available to people who budgeted for the credit and can’t immediately pay.

“If you’re not able to, pay as much as you can, when you can,” she says. “The quicker you can get back on track, the better.”

There’s still time to claim credits for periods when it was in effect, she adds. Generally speaking, you have up to two years from when you paid the tax or three years after you filed to amend your return.