Business travel may not fully recover for years 

Of the 2 million people clogging airport security lines and gate areas again each day, one crowd is still largely missing: business travelers—and they may not return to their previous numbers for years. Their absence is noteworthy because they are a key source of revenue and profit, underpinning a record-breaking stretch of financial gain for U.S. airlines that ended with the coronavirus, and demonstrates changes in how business gets done.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that domestic and international business travelers spent more than $300 billion here in 2019. The group forecasts that dwindled to about $95 billion last year and won’t fully recover to 2019 levels until 2024.

Unable to travel last year, many companies relied instead on video platforms. Opinions vary about how quickly corporate travel will recover, and whether some of it will be permanently replaced by videoconferencing.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says business travel will change.

“I do think that maybe 10% to 20% of the previous business travel will be lost, but I think you’re going to find new forms of travel,” Bastian said in an interview. “There will be new reasons why people travel.”

Bastian says some things, like overnight trips to business meetings in Europe, will be dropped because they are an inefficient use of time. But he says there will be new demand to network by meeting people after being introduced on Zoom. Read the full story.