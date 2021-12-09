‘Business Report’ Publisher: Passing the baton  

As Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister shared a few months back, Business Report is in its 40th year of publication. It seems like father time is sprinting. But what a great run it has been.

“My family and I have truly been blessed by God to work with so many talented people,” McCollister writes in his new opinion piece. “It has also been an honor to serve so many entrepreneurs, small businesses—and our loyal readers in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana.”

As McCollister announced earlier this month, there comes a time to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership. Julio Melara, a trusted business partner of 25 years and Business Report’s CEO, will acquire the company and all of its media properties at the end of the year. The company and our talented team will be in good hands, and Julio is a leader committed to Baton Rouge.

McCollister plans to travel with his wife, Teeta, and spend time with their five grandchildren. He looks forward to making new memories with them.

“For the record, I would have never made 40 years without the strong support and love of Teeta. She has been by my side for 44 years and I thank Jesus for her every day,” McCollister writes.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to her publicly and express how much I love her. I am also grateful that I got to work with my daughters, Jeanne and Elizabeth. I am so proud of them. I also want to honor my parents who taught me well and were always there. My dad was my first partner four decades ago. I am truly blessed.”

McCollister will continue to write his opinion column monthly in 2022.

In addition to his heartfelt farewell, McCollister discusses the rise of cancel culture in America, and why he believes it should not be carried on into the new year.

The recent elections in Virginia, New Jersey, Seattle and Minneapolis seemingly sent a message to Democrats, the media and the nation: People feel oppressed and are getting tired of cancel culture. They are tired of being silenced at school board meetings or on social media—and they spoke loudly at the ballot box, as evidenced in recent elections.

Still, the cancel culture has many afraid to speak their mind about these acts of lunacy for fear of being attacked or called a racist. The media often contribute to public humiliation. And social media censors content as well. The end of 2021 would be a good time to end cancel culture. If not, expect voters in America to speak up loudly again in the midterm elections next fall.

McCollister also writes about the RestoreHopeLouisiana.org fund established at BRAF to help houses of worship and churches in south Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Read McCollister’s full column. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.