‘Business Report’ Publisher: Metro Council should approve smoking ban

Cigarette smoking is already banned from pretty much every commercial building in Louisiana. Here in Baton Rouge, it’s time for bars and casinos to join the smoke-free zone.

The Metro Council will consider such a measure at its meeting this evening and, frankly, with seven co-sponsors of the proposal, it’s expected to pass. That said, every council member should support the greater good and do what’s best for the public health.

I have met with representatives from both sides of the debate and each supports their position. But the question comes down to this: Does the public health risk to nonsmoking employees and customers trump government telling a business what it can and can’t do? There’s also the matter of potential lost city-parish tax revenue if, as casino operators say, business suffers in smoke-free gambling halls. Baton Rouge’s current budget projects $9.5 million in gaming revenue this year.

Yet protecting the health of its citizens must be the greater value to government.

For the ardent supporters of “keep government out of business,” (and I agree most of the time with this viewpoint), keep in mind the Louisiana Legislature previously passed a statewide smoking ban on most commercial buildings—including offices—where the public has access. Our state legislators, mesmerized by the money and lobbying efforts of the gaming industry, didn’t have the courage to include bars and casinos—leaving that issue to local governments.

Tonight, Baton Rouge has a chance to join New Orleans, Lafayette, Alexandria and Monroe as major Louisiana cities that have decided to close the loophole left open by legislators. If it passes, smoking will still be allowed in outdoor spaces, private clubs and cigar and hookah bars.

Council member Trae Welch said the proposal is a government intrusion into public liberties, arguing that smoking is legal, so why should it be banned at bars and casinos? The point would be stronger if smoking wasn’t already banned in almost every other place. The question for Welch and others: What makes bars and casinos so deserving of an exemption?

Of far greater consideration is the health of workers and customers who do not smoke. Their “public liberties” are no less important than those of smokers. There’s no disputing that second-hand smoke inflicts involuntary harm on a great number of individuals.

Instead of implementing a ban, some suggest the council should send the matter before voters. That could be done on every issue and we wouldn’t need a Metro Council. Public opinion polls show a majority of Baton Rouge residents support the ban and—more importantly—the voters elected council members to represent their interests. The time has come for the council to step up and do the right thing—protect the public it serves and their long term good health.

We’d like to know your opinion on the matter. Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.

—Rolfe McCollister