Business Report names 2023 Influential Women in Business

An economic development leader tied to $6.2 billion in projects and more than 500 new jobs for Ascension Parish. An award-winning consultant who represents clients before the legislative, executive and regulatory branches of state government on matters of criminal justice and K-12 education reform. And a top executive managing Shell’s world-scale powder and catalyst manufacturing plant.

Those are among the nine 2023 Influential Women in Business being honored May 16 by Baton Rouge Business Report.

Meet the honorees:

• Anita Byrne, Partner, SSA Consultants

• Connie Fabre, President & CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance

• Zelma Frederick, Managing Member, McGlinchey Stafford Baton Rouge Office

• Jill Garner, Founder/Chief Visionary Officer, Manners of the Heart

• Mimi Singer Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, b1Bank

• Kate MacArthur, President & CEO, Ascension Economic Development Corp.

• Liz Mangham, Managing Partner, Southern Strategy

• Darylene Pugh, General Manager, Shell Catalysts & Technologies

• Krista Raney, Senior Vice President of Development, LSU Foundation

This year, the celebration has expanded to include two events. The new Women’s Leadership Symposium in the morning will feature 10 dynamic women sharing their insights and experiences on work/life topics. Speakers and panelists include C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit changemakers and executive coaches.

Keynote speaker is Sevetri Wilson, a Capital Region native who is one of the top-funded black female founders in tech. Also a successful author, a Series B round for her company, Resilia, made her one of the few Black women in history to have raised $50 million in venture funding. Inc. magazine has named her one of the Top 100 female founders building world-changing companies.

The event will also feature two panels. The first, Right Place, Right Time? highlights stories and insights from professional women who have found a way to align their professional lives with their personal values and interests. The second, Rising Leadership: Fast Forward, will offer strategies for proactively navigating your way into management, the C-Suite or a founder role from accomplished women who share their journeys. Also learn the power of propelling your professional brand via social media.

The Influential Women in Business Luncheon will follow, with a celebration of the honorees, who will also take part in a special panel discussion.

Both events will provide opportunities for strategic networking and tangible takeaways for both rising and seasoned professional women, and are sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge, b1BANK, Kean Miller, Window World and Woman’s.

