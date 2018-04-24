‘Business Report’ announces 2018 Influential Women in Business honorees
Business Report has announced the 10 Capital Region women who will be celebrated in the coming months as this year’s Influential Women in Business honorees. Those being recognized this year are:
- Beverly Brooks Thompson, president and executive counsel, Brooks Thompson Consulting
- Marie Constantin, owner, Marie Constantin Photography
- Fran Gladden, vice president of government and public affairs, Cox Communications
- Sherri LeBas Firnberg, president, G.E.C. Inc.
- Gaylynne Mack, executive director, Big Buddy Program of Baton Rouge
- Laura O’Brien, Zachary city councilwoman and founder, Fitness Design for Women
- Cynthia Peterson, dean, LSU College of Science
- Laura Simpson, president, Dugas Pest Control
- Sarah Taylor, owner and CEO, Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine & Gulf Coast Event Center
- Kathy Victorian, Medicaid territory marketing manager, Healthy Blue
