‘Business Report’ announces 2018 Influential Women in Business honorees

Business Report has announced the 10 Capital Region women who will be celebrated in the coming months as this year’s Influential Women in Business honorees. Those being recognized this year are:

Beverly Brooks Thompson , president and executive counsel, Brooks Thompson Consulting

Marie Constantin , owner, Marie Constantin Photography

Fran Gladden , vice president of government and public affairs, Cox Communications

Sherri LeBas Firnberg , president, G.E.C. Inc.

Gaylynne Mack , executive director, Big Buddy Program of Baton Rouge

Laura O'Brien , Zachary city councilwoman and founder, Fitness Design for Women

Cynthia Peterson , dean, LSU College of Science

Laura Simpson , president, Dugas Pest Control

Sarah Taylor , owner and CEO, Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine & Gulf Coast Event Center

Kathy Victorian, Medicaid territory marketing manager, Healthy Blue

Daily Report has the full story.