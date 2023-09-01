Business openings in 2023 on pace to surpass last year’s record highs

From home services to arts and entertainment, every category of business grew during the first half of 2023, according to the latest breakdown from Yelp.

Between January and July, 25% more businesses opened up shop compared with the same period in 2022, Inc. reports.

Entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities in particular are launching new businesses at breakneck speeds—and above the national average. So far this year, LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs have opened 33% more businesses than last year; Black entrepreneurs and Latino entrepreneurs have both launched 28% more.

This growth could be due to increased governmental support for minority-owned businesses, with such initiatives from the Minority Business Development Agency as the Capital Readiness Program. Minority entrepreneurs have grown 35% in the past 10 years and bring in approximately $700 billion every year, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship—though those numbers stand to increase in coming years. Read the full story.