Business losses from Russian sanctions top $59B 

Companies around the world have racked up more than $59 billion in losses from their Russian operations, with more financial pain to come as sanctions hit the economy and as sales and shutdowns continue.

The Wall Street Journal reports that almost 1,000 Western businesses have pledged to exit or cut back operations in Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine. Companies under U.S. and international reporting standards have to take impairment charges, or write-downs, when the value of an asset declines.

The write-downs span a range of industries, from banks and brewers to manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and shipping companies. McDonald’s expects to record an accounting charge of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion after agreeing to sell its Russian restaurants to a local licensee, and ExxonMobil took a $3.4 billion charge after halting operations at an oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East.

“This round of impairments is not the end of it,” says Carla Nunes, a managing director at the risk-consulting firm Kroll LLC. “As the crisis continues, we could see more financial fallout, including indirect impact from the conflict.” Read the full story.