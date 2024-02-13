Business bankruptcies more than doubled in 2023 

American companies’ earnings and profit margins are increasingly collapsing after the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes lifted financing costs over the past year and a half, causing many to go under, Bloomberg reports

Bankruptcy filings rose by more than 250% in 2023 from the year before, driven mainly by smaller companies, according to a new report from Marblegate Asset Management and Rapid Ratings on Monday.

Marblegate and Rapid Ratings looked at about 1,200 private companies with revenue between $100 million and $750 million, as well as about 2,230 publicly traded companies with revenue of $750 million or more.

The private companies saw their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fall more than 20% between 2019 and 2022. Read the full story.