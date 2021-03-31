BTR Jet unveils new FBO facility, hangar at airport

By
-
(Stock photo)
The Baton Rouge Jet Center is today unveiling a new, 6,600-square-foot fixed-based operator facility at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, along with a 22,000-square-foot hangar.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.