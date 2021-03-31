Wednesday, March 31, 2021 BusinessInsider BTR Jet unveils new FBO facility, hangar at airport By Caitie Burkes - March 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Stock photo) The Baton Rouge Jet Center is today unveiling a new, 6,600-square-foot fixed-based operator facility at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, along with a 22,000-square-foot hangar. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in