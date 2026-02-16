BTR Jet Center changes hands in Velocity FBO Deal

Velocity FBO Network has acquired BTR Jet Center, the fixed-base operator serving Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the company announced on Monday.

The deal expands Velocity FBO Network’s footprint in the Gulf South and adds a well-established Louisiana operation to its growing national network. Velocity FBO Network is a North American network of fixed-base operators backed by private equity firm Tallvine Partners. It also operates at Willow Run Airport in Detroit, Kissimmee Gateway Airport in Orlando, St. Simons Island Airport in Georgia and Lake Havasu City Airport in Arizona.

BTR Jet Center operates on the East Ramp of Ryan Field and provides Jet A and 100LL fueling, pilot and passenger lounges, flight planning facilities, concierge services, crew cars and ground support.

Velocity CEO Chad Farishon says the acquisition allows the company to bring additional resources and platform capabilities to support growth at the Baton Rouge location.

BTR Jet President Brett Furr said in a prepared statement that the partnership is expected to enhance the customer experience while preserving the service approach that has defined the operation. Baton Rouge airport executives were unable to be reached by Daily Report for further comment on Monday morning.

In making the announcement, Tallvine Partners partner Mark Clark described Baton Rouge as “an important, growing market and a natural extension of our strategy.”