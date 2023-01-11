BTR flights resume after FAA nationwide system outage

Flights are once again taking off from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport following an overnight outage of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Air Missions system that caused nationwide delays and cancellations.

Only one flight out of BTR was canceled this morning, while all others were delayed until about 8 a.m., says Mike Edwards, BTR’s director of aviation.

The cause of the overnight outage is unclear, but officials report that there is no evidence yet of a cyberattack, according to Reuters.

Edwards explains that the FAA’s NOTAM system provides pilots with information about safety hazards that can affect their flight plans, like runway closures, bird warnings and construction.

“The main impact is not gonna be at regional airports like BTR,” he says. “It’s at the hub airports where it creates a backlog. Any delays we experience are related to congestion at the hubs.”

Due to the backlog of takeoffs at major airports, a ground delay program was implemented to get planes back in the air. United and American Airlines resumed taking off from BTR around 8:30 a.m., Edwards says.

A total of 4,314 flights were delayed nationwide this morning, and another 737 were canceled.

This is the latest in a series of airline issues since December, when an operational meltdown at Southwest left thousands of passengers stranded around the country. Following that, a winter storm in Texas led to more than 16,000 flight cancellations in the state.

President Biden ordered the Transportation Department to investigate the cause of last night’s system failure, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged “an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.” Read the full report.