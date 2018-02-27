Broome scraps plan for streetcar between LSU and downtown Baton Rouge, will pursue bus rapid transit

Baton Rouge's proposed TramLink BR project is on hold (FILE PHOTO)

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed this morning she will not pursue federal funding for Tramlink BR, a 3.4-mile streetcar line that had been proposed for Nicholson Drive between LSU and downtown.

Broome will instead pursue funding for a bus rapid transit system that could be used not only along the Nicholson Corridor but throughout the city-parish.

“A bus rapid transit line is similar in many ways to a modern streetcar line but at a much lower cost,” Broome said this morning, following a panel discussion at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s annual Statewide Economic Development Summit.

The mayor’s announcement comes as little surprise. The tram concept was the brainchild of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which is developing the Water Campus along the Nicholson Corridor, and was enthusiastically embraced by former Mayor Kip Holden’s administration.

Daily Report has the full story.