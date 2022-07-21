Broome proposes pay raises for all city-parish employees 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the city-parish is planning to increase pay by 5% for fire department and regular employees and by 7% for police employees.

If the Metro Council approves the raises at its July 27 meeting, they will go into effect Sept. 10.

“This increase serves as an investment in public safety and the community by retaining skilled talent here in Baton Rouge,” Broome says in a prepared statement, adding, “If we are going to get a handle on our challenges, we must have qualified, well-trained, and knowledgeable staff in all departments.”

The proposed raises mark the first city-parishwide pay raise since 2015, according to Broome’s announcement. This will also be the third and largest increase allotted to sworn Baton Rouge Police Department personnel under Broome’s administration after two 3% increases last year.