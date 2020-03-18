Broome, business leaders to announce campaign to help local restaurants

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and business leaders will roll out an initiative this afternoon designed to help small, local restaurants weather the coronavirus crisis.

The Keep BR Serving campaign will direct 20% of proceeds from restaurant gift card sales of participating establishments directly to impacted service staff members to help cover lost tips and wages, according to those familiar with the plan.

The gift cards do not expire, so patrons can use them if and when restaurants reopen. In the meantime, the revenues the gift cards generate will hopefully help struggling restaurants stay afloat and able to pay their staff.

“it’s a win-win all the way around,” says Rotolo’s owner Mitch Rotolo, who is working on the campaign. “This is a non-drive thru promotion. This is for people like Serop’s and Rotolo’s, who don’t have drive-thru servers. It’s about servers and how we can help them for the next few weeks.”

Rotolo, who has some 500 employees throughout his chain of 29 restaurants, says the outlook for the restaurant sector is grim. The uncertainty of how long the shutdown will be in effect is only adding to the anxiety.

“We’re a cash-flow business,” he says. “We make sales, generate revenues, pay our bills. When cash stops coming in, we can’t pay our bills and we’re not an industry that ramps up and down. We can’t cut our workforce then rehire three months later. Once we close our doors, we don’t reopen.”

Broome will unveil additional details of her plan at a 2 p.m. news conference at Zeeland Street Market, 2031 Perkins Road.

