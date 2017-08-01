Broome asked to answer council questions about BRAVE controversy

File photo

Metro Council member Buddy Amoroso is calling for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to come before the Metro Council next week and answer questions about the controversies swirling around the BRAVE program.

In an item placed on the council’s Aug. 9 agenda, Amoroso is asking for details about why Broome’s administration deleted an item from the Metro Council’s Feb. 22 meeting that would have amended the city-parish contract with LSU to coordinate research activities for the BRAVE program.

“It was really kind of strange,” says Amoroso, who recalls being puzzled by the action at the time. “There was an agenda item to give LSU $125,000 for BRAVE and at the beginning of the meeting we got word that the administration wanted to have that item deleted. That was really kind of strange because typically you would defer something like that but not delete it. That raised a red flag.”

