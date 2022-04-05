Bridge Center plans more outreach in hopes of increasing impact

The Bridge Center for Hope, Louisiana’s first crisis receiving center for adults, didn’t serve as many people as expected during its first year, which its executive director, Charlotte Claiborne, blames partly on the pandemic limiting opportunities for public access.

Claiborne plans to ramp up efforts to get the word out about the center and what it offers in the coming months. She says the pandemic also complicates efforts to measure how much community impact the center is having since opening in February 2021, though she says she’s pleased with the results she has seen with people who have used the center.

Psychiatric hospital admissions and overdoses both increased last year, according to the Bridge Center’s first annual report. That’s the opposite of what backers would hope to see, though fallout from the pandemic might have helped drive those trends.

“I believe we’ll be able to measure that [impact] this year,” Claiborne says.

The nonprofit Bridge Center serves people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis, providing an alternative to expensive emergency rooms or jail. The center is backed by a 1.5 mill property tax that raises more than $6 million per year. The center is open to anyone age 18 and up and accepts private insurance, though no one who is unable to pay is turned away.

According to the report detailing the center’s first 11 months: