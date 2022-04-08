Brian Kelly: Why he left Notre Dame for LSU 

On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center.

With high ceilings and a wall of windows brightening the space, the dining hall seats 170 people and serves meals day and night, often including Louisiana staples such as etouffee and gumbo. Players don’t need to leave the building for a freshly cooked meal before or after practice.

If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football’s most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports.

“It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU. “I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship. And I came down here because I want to be in the American League East.”

Kelly’s move to the daunting SEC West was abrupt and his departure from Notre Dame was easily the most stunning move of a wild 2021-22 hiring cycle that included coaching changes at Southern California, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami and Oregon.

Nine weeks after becoming the winningest coach the Fighting Irish have ever had, Kelly left behind the Golden Dome and Touchdown Jesus for Mike the Tiger and Mardi Gras to chase the one prize that has eluded him in a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

A display case on the coffee table in Kelly’s office is filled with big, shiny rings from his stints at Division II Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Rings for major bowl games, conference championships, unbeaten regular seasons, playoff appearances and two D-II national titles.

All that is missing for the 60-year-old Kelly is a national championship at the highest level of college football. LSU has won three in the past 19 years, the last two with coaches whose credentials pale in comparison to Kelly’s.

Kelly insists Notre Dame can again win it all and he was prepared to spend the rest of his career in pursuit of that goal in South Bend, Indiana. He and his wife, Paqui, had just built a “forever home” a few blocks from campus on Notre Dame Avenue.

At LSU, the roof has already been raised.

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me,” Kelly says. “I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn’t get past that. OK? And so here we are.”

The whirlwind courtship of Kelly by LSU took place over the course of about 10 days that included Thanksgiving weekend. Kelly, through his representatives, made several requests for additional resources and improvements at Notre Dame.

“I felt like that what I was looking for was student-athlete centered. And I was pushing for more for the student-athlete. And I wanted to see that piece. And we didn’t seem to be on the same path as to how that was going to get accomplished,” Kelly says. Read the full story.