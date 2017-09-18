Brian Harris BMW getting $4M renovation

A photo of a line of luxury cars for sale at a luxury car dealership. iStock photo

Brian Harris BMW will soon begin construction a $4 million makeover of its dealership on Airline Highway.

The project, according to the construction permit, involves demolishing the dealership’s nearly 14,000-square-foot showroom and offices. In its place, Brian Harris is building a roughly 18,000-square-foot building for the same use.

“That dealership’s been there awhile and we just said it was time to totally redo it,” says operations manager Richard Martorana. “We just needed a bigger area to take care of our customers.”

