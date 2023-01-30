Monday, January 30, 2023 BusinessInsider BREC will seek public input in creating 10-year master plan By David Jacobs - January 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Canoeists can paddle the lake at BREC’s Greenwood Community Park in Baker, which includes a café and kayak and canoe rentals. (Tim Mueller) East Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system this year will engage the public to create the master plan that will guide its next decade. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in