BREC superintendent blasts report on zoo problems from so-called whistleblower

BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight is fighting back against allegations of mismanagement at the Baton Rouge Zoo.

At the April 25 Metro Council meeting, Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks and activists from the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood group distributed a report from someone they identified as a whistleblower that listed several problems at the zoo, specifically with respect to the handling and care of its animals.

In response, McKnight sent a letter Tuesday to Metro Council members defending zoo staff and discounting allegations in the report. The letter points out that information in the report is more than a year old and has already been addressed by BREC and zoo staff. She also says the source of information is a former employee who worked at the zoo for less than a year.

