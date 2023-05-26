BREC looks to partners to fill summer staffing needs

As nationwide staffing issues continue, causing companies to grapple with filling seasonal summer jobs, BREC is turning to partnerships to find temporary staff.

BREC’s human resource department is processing 156 applicants who have accepted job offers to help run the recreation system’s summer camp programs, says Cheryl Michelet, director of communication for BREC. The system’s recreation department is also partnering with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the Central Community School District for the organizations to provide staffing for each other’s summer camp programs.

“It’s been harder to find people and get them hired,” Michelet says.

Lifeguards are especially in demand each summer. For most of its pools, Michelet says, BREC’s aquatic department has partnerships in place with local third-party companies that provide the lifeguards.

BREC hired nine head lifeguards for this season at Liberty Lagoon and 17 “regular” lifeguards. The system provides training to employees hired for the position and also pays for the mandatory certifications.

Across BREC, Michelet says there are currently 56 vacancies, which can be viewed on the system’s website. Recreation department staff have also been visiting local universities for educational outreach and to help recruit workers for BREC.