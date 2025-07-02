BREC forms task force to assist interim superintendent in transition

BREC has created a Superintendent’s Advisory Task Force comprising business and community leaders who will help guide the vision and key initiatives of the park system’s new interim superintendent, Janet Simmons.

The group will serve in an advisory capacity, offering insight, expertise and support as BREC embarks on a new chapter of engagement and community impact.

The BREC Commission formally appointed Simmons as interim superintendent in late May. She started the job on June 1, replacing Corey Wilson, who decided not to seek renewal of his contract.

Members of the task force will meet monthly and also lend their skills to specific projects aligned with their experience and interests.

“We are incredibly grateful to these leaders for their willingness to serve and share their time and talents,” Simmons said in a statement. “The creation of this task force is part of a broader effort to bring fresh energy, transparency, and collaboration to BREC’s work across East Baton Rouge Parish.”

The task force members are:

Warren Birkett, retired business development consultant

Jay Campbell, former president and CEO of Associated Grocers

Jay Dardenne, former Louisiana lieutenant governor

David Dellucci, St. George City Council member

Teri Fontenot, former president and CEO of Woman’s Hospital

Rhoman Hardy, CEO, HardLine Consulting

Terrie Pelichet Sterling, CEO and principal consultant, Terrie Sterling Consulting

Simmons told Daily Report last month that communication, human resources, alignment, preparing BREC for a new permanent superintendent, restructuring and cleaning up are her priorities and focus areas in the interim role.

She appointed Maurice Velasquez as interim chief operating officer and Johanna Landreneau as interim chief human resources officer late last month.