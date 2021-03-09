Breaking down the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act

Senate Democrats voted to advance the latest round of the stimulus bill, which now goes back to the House for final approval before likely landing on President Biden’s desk.

The $1.9 trillion legislation known as the American Rescue Plan Act includes a range of measures, from stimulus checks to child tax credits, jobless benefits, vaccine-distribution funds, health care subsidies and restaurant aid. This deal would be the largest aid package to pass since widespread restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

The Senate bill closely reflects what was in the original House bill, but includes changes extending unemployment benefits and narrowing the number of people who will receive stimulus checks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The current Senate legislation includes $1,400 checks for individuals making less than $75,000 annually and for married couples making less than $150,000 before phasing down—the largest individual section, totaling $410 billion.

The package also contains tens of billions of dollars to facilitate the vaccine rollout and $130 billion for schools to help safely reopen through improving ventilation, hiring more janitors and providing more personal protective equipment.

The stimulus bill would provide $360 billion to state and local governments, with $10 billion put toward infrastructure projects.

The package also makes a significant change to the social safety net through the tax code that could greatly benefit low-income families. The bill expands three key tax credits—the child tax credit, the earned-income tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit. The plan would raise the $2,000 Child Tax Credit to $3,000, set the credit at $3,600 for parents of children under age 6 and make parents of 17-year-olds eligible. Read the full story.