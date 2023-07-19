BRAC urging voters to engage candidates over state’s population loss, job stagnation 

If Louisiana had grown at the average rate of its regional neighbors since the beginning of 2016, the state would have 239,000 more jobs and 301,000 more residents than it does now, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

And while the Baton Rouge area is one of two metros in the state (Hammond being the other) to show job and population growth over that span, the Capital Region trails peer metros such as Greenville, South Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; and Louisville, Kentucky; BRAC says.

“There’s often discussion about how Louisiana can emulate Texas and Florida, but even following in the footsteps of Arkansas and Oklahoma would be a marked improvement from our current trajectory,” writes BRAC’s Andrew Fitzgerald.

As fall elections approach, BRAC plans to unveil its election platform within the next month, highlighting policies that chamber officials contend would spur growth.

“Considering the pressing need to reverse recent population loss and job stagnation, it’s worth asking anyone seeking office how they intend to stem the tide of people and jobs leaving the state, while attracting new ones at the same time,” Fitzgerald says. “Voters should crib the old James Carville line and remind folks, ‘It’s still the economy, stupid.’”

